Yakima police officer buys gas for woman after traffic stop

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Darian Jack

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima woman took to social media this week to thank a local police officer for a “selfless act of kindness” after he pulled her over Monday night for speeding and then bought gas for her car when he found out the tank was nearly empty.

“That night, he made sure that a woman he didn’t even know — a complete stranger — made it home,” Darian Jack said.

Officer Austen Cagle didn’t know when he pulled Jack over and then helped her out of a tight spot that she wants to be a police officer herself and already has an application in to join the Yakima Police Department.

Jack said the way Cagle treated her during the traffic stop just reinforced her desire to work in law enforcement.

“When this officer helped me, it just showed me even more that some police officers really are out there just to do their jobs, to help people, to serve and protect; that’s what he did,” Jack said.

So I lost my wallet at wal-mart, I run really low on gas on my way to work so I turned around and tried to hurry home,… Posted by Darian Jae Jack on Monday, March 15, 2021

It all started when Jack lost her wallet at the Walmart on Chestnut Avenue. She was on her way to the nearby Target before she realized it was gone and had to turn around.

Jack said she rushed back to Walmart and tried to call the store to see if anyone had found her wallet, but no one had brought it to the lost and found area. She needed to go to work, so she went home to change into her uniform.

Jack works as a nighttime security officer at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg and was scheduled to work from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. She made it about halfway through the 45 minute drive to work when she realized she didn’t have enough gas to make it to work and back without filling up the tank.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna make it,'” Jack said.

Jack said without her wallet or any cash on her, she couldn’t pay for gas herself and didn’t want to get stuck in Ellensburg without a way home, so she turned around and headed back to Yakima. She was a few blocks away from home when she saw the flashing lights of a police car behind her; the officer told her she’d been speeding.

“I pulled over Darian just for a couple minor traffic infractions,” Yakima Police Officer Austen Cagle said.

Cagle asked to see her driver’s license and she explained why she didn’t have it with her.

“I started crying; it was embarrassing because I was like, ‘I lost my wallet … I was trying to get to work. I have no gas. I’m just trying to get home,'” Jack said.

Cagle said he was able to see in the system that Jack had reported the wallet as stolen and listened to her talk about what had happened that night.

“We’re all human. We’ve all been in tough positions,” Cagle said. “We’ve all been there.”

Instead of giving her a ticket, Cagle decided to help Jack out and fill up her gas tank for her so she could get home safe.

“I started crying more and I was like, ‘You don’t have to do that. That’s way too nice of you,'” Jack said.

They drove to the nearby 7-Eleven gas station on Yakima Avenue and Cagle paid for a full tank of gas.

“She was having a rough night and I was glad I was able to help her out,” Cagle said.

Cagle said this is the first time he’s bought gas for someone while on duty, but it’s not the first time he’s helped someone out.

“It’s absolutely not a cultural abnormality for our police department; stuff like this happens all the time,” Cagle said. “I know for a fact that everyone I work with placed in the exact same position would make the exact same decision.”

Cagle said his favorite part of his job is situations like this, where he is able to help someone in need, in any way that he can.

Jack said the police officer told her goodnight and took off before she could ask his name. Wanting to find him and thank him, she took to social media and put a picture of him at the gas station on Facebook.

“I was hoping that somebody would identify him,” Jack said. “I really appreciated it and I wanted him to know I was thankful because not many people would do that.”

As of Friday evening, the post had more than 700 likes and 600 shares. It wasn’t until Chief Matthew Murray commented on the photo that Jack found out the officer who helped her that night was Cagle.

“I didn’t think it was going to blow up like that, honestly,” Jack said. “I just wanted to see if any one of my friends would notice or recognize this man.”

Several days later, a woman contacted Jack to return her wallet to her, safe and sound. Jack met her at her workplace to retrieve it and sent her flowers as a thank you.

Jack said she was incredibly grateful for the kindness of those strangers this week.

“What are the chances of running into all these really nice people, you know?” Jack said.

Update:

So I obviously had the worst day ever in a long time.

My wallet was lost, I almost run out of gas on my way to… Posted by Darian Jae Jack on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Jack said wanting to serve others is one of the reasons she wants to be a police officer. Growing up, she watched her mother join the Navy and it made her think about what she wanted to do with her life.

“I wanted to help people and make my life worth something,” Jack said.

Jack has a 4-year-old daughter and an almost 1-year-old son. She said while she’d always wanted to make the world a better place, she hasn’t always wanted to be in law enforcement.

“I wasn’t even thinking about becoming a police officer until I actually lost one of my twin sons last year,” Jack said. “Then I started working with the security company I’m with now.”

A coworker began the process of becoming a police officer and encouraged her to do the same. Jack said her coworker gave her the push she needed to apply for the Yakima Police Department and Washington State Patrol.

Jack said she’s looking forward to hopefully joining the force. She said she has testing scheduled for the end of April to determine if she’s qualified to be a law enforcement officer.

“I’m extremely excited for her and for the department,” Cagle said. “I really, really do hope everything goes well for her.”

