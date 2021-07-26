Yakima Police officer shot during altercation with suspect

by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima Police officer was shot early Monday morning during an altercation with a suspect, according to Yakima Police Department Chief Matthew Murray.

The Yakima Police Department responded to the area of 2nd St. and F St. around 12:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers were told there was a victim of a shooting walking in the area with a gun, according to Chief Murray.

RELATED: Toppenish Police search for those involved in afternoon shootout

Chief Murray says there was an altercation between the victim of the shooting and police officers.

A Yakima Police officer and the suspect each fired their weapon, according to Chief Murray.

Chief Murray says the officer and the suspect were struck by gunfire.

The officer and the suspect were transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to police.

The officer is in stable condition, according to Chief Murray.

The Yakima Police Department says the suspect is in critical condition.

RELATED: Three suspects arrested in connection with West Richland shooting

The names of the officer and the suspect have not yet been released.

Investigators recovered a gun from the suspect at the scene, according to Chief Murray.

BREAKING NEWS YPD involved in shooting. Suspect and officer sustained gunshot injuries. Both transported to hospital. Officer in stable condition. Suspect in critical condition. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/HxPUXvz5ao — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) July 26, 2021

The Yakima Police Department will provide an update Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.

MEDIA ALERT: Chief Murray will update media at YPD headquarters at 09:00 am regarding an officer involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/fWNH1c5sNK — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) July 26, 2021

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.