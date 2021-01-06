Yakima Police officers hit by car of suspected robbers

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Two Yakima Police officers were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1600 E Chestnut Ave (Photo by Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW).

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakima Police officers were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1600 E Chestnut Ave.

At approx. 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, authorities were called as citizens noticed a vehicle that was stolen during a robbery in the Lower Valley earlier this week.

When officers arrived, they had a brief conversation with the two suspects, who hit two officers with their car before fleeing the scene. Officers fired one shot, but Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said there is no indication that anyone was hit by the bullet or that any fire was returned.

RELATED: Missing Yakima teen recovered by law enforcement in Nevada

“There was a short pursuit that ended out East, I believe in Terrace Heights,” Chief Murray said.

The two suspects crashed the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. They were promptly arrested.

Each of the police officers who were hit by the fleeing suspects received “lower extremity injuries.” Their condition was described as serious but stable. According to Chief Murray, they’re each alert and speaking.

This investigation is being turned over to the Yakima Valley Special Investigation Unit.

RELATED: 174 workers at Union Gap Costco test positive for COVID-19

KAPP-KVEW, 2021