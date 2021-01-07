Yakima police officers recovering after being run over by suspect

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakima police officers are recovering after being run over Tuesday afternoon while trying to retrieve a stolen truck from the Walmart parking lot at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. in Yakima.

Authorities said Sgt. Mike Henne and Sgt. Mark Grow were seriously injured, but are expected to recover.

The incident stemmed from a robbery Monday in Wapato, where someone assaulted a driver and stole their truck, according to Toppenish Police Capt. Dave Johnson, who commands the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.

“The owner of the vehicle was injured in the assault when the vehicle was taken and is recovering from those injuries,” Johnson said.

Witnesses spotted the stolen truck about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot and called police. Responding officers surrounded the vehicle, which was parked in the middle of the lot, and confronted the two suspects in the truck.

“There was a brief conversation and then the suspect drove away and ran over officers as he was fleeing the scene,” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said.

Murrays said at least one shot was fired by a police officer as the truck sped away, but no one was struck by gunfire. He said there is no indication that the suspects fired a weapon.

A high-speed pursuit ensued through Terrace Heights and after about four and a half miles, the suspects’ truck crashed on Roza Hill Drive, near Warrior Road. Murray said the suspects suffered minor injuries and were taken into custody.

The 43-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and eluding police. He’s being held in the Yakima County jail on $250,000 bail.

“The second person that was in the vehicle was stopped and has been interviewed and released,” Johnson said. “There’s no charges pending at this point.”

The two injured police officers were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment, where they were in serious, but “stable” condition as of Tuesday evening.

“They’re severely injured, but it’s not as bad as we anticipated last night,” Johnson said Wednesday afternoon.

Murray said the investigation of the incident has been turned over to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit due to the shot fired by an officer.

Anyone with video or photos of the incident is asked to contact Union Gap Police Det. Curtis Santucci at at 509-249-9237 or curtis.santucci@uniongapwa.gov.

