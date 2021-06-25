Yakima police release ‘murder map’ dating back to 2010

113 murders in Yakima from 2010 to 2021

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Credit: Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department has released a map of all the murders in the city from 2010 to present in the hopes it will lead to more tips from community members to help solve cold cases.

“We wanted the public to know that we didn’t forget about them, but we need their help,” Lt. Chad Janis said.

Janis said it was important to the department that the map include not only the date, location and method of the murder, but the victim’s name and a brief description of what happened to them.

“It’s not just a dot on the map, it’s a person, somebody’s family member,” Janis said. “It’s a brother, a sister, a coworker, a relative.”

Out of the 113 murders in Yakima over the past decade, about 74% were committed with a firearm and about 28% were gang-related. Investigators have been able to solve 77 of them or 68.7%, which is higher than the national rate of 61.4%.

Janis said 36 of those cases remain unsolved, which is why each has a link to a murder tip form to allow people to give police any information they have about the incident.

“Each one of those family members goes through every day of their life wondering who did it and somebody knows,” Janis said. “It’s important for us to create a mechanism for people to come forward anonymously or not and say, ‘This is who did it.'”

View the murder map here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Walla Walla teen injured after crashing homemade motorized scooter

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.