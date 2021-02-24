Yakima teenager shot outside of Garfield Elementary School

YAKIMA, Wash. — According to the Yakima Police Department, a shooting occurred in the proximity of Garfield Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:09 p.m., the Yakima Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a shooting outside Garfield Elementary School, which is located at 612 N 6th Ave. Despite the alarming proximity to the school, local authorities say that there was no continuing threat to the school or its students at this time.

Officials made contact with one victim on the scene. They made it clear that the victim was not a student of the school, but had critical injuries that they believe are not life-threatening. Shortly after, they followed up by saying that the incident was expected to be gang-related and has no correlation with the school itself.

Please be advised that this is not a school shooting. It’s merely a shooting in the proximity of a public school.

UPDATE at 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 24: According to reporting by KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell, the victim is a 16-year-old male who was involved in a confrontation in the area of the school. The Yakima Police Chief told her that it’s unclear how many suspects were involved, but they were said to have fled in a nearby vehicle.

Please be advised that there are no students in-person at Garfield Elementary at this point.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it’s provided by local authorities.

