Yakima police say an 11-year-old girl was shot while asleep

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police say a gang member shot an 11-year-old girl when he fired several rounds at home in the 1600 block of S. 12th Ave. early Wednesday,

Police say the suspect is 22-year-old Yakima man, and the bullets were meant for the victim’s father, who was not home at the time. Police said the girl’s father is also a gang member.

The girl’s mother, an adult male and a 1-year-old child were also home when the shooting occurred, but none of them were hurt. The girl’s condition was not immediately available.

An officer saw a motorcyclist leaving the scene of the shooting around 1:20 a.m. and attempted to stop him. After a short vehicle pursuit, the officer lost sight of the motorcyclist.

Police were able to identify the suspect is the motorcycle’s owner and tracked down his location.

“Due to discrepancies in the owner’s story, he was detained by YPD officers and Gang Unit detectives were called in to continue the investigation,” police said in a news release.

Police say 15 bullet casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting, and security footage has linked the suspect to the crime.

The suspect is facing four counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and eluding.