Yakima police say wife admitted to shooting husband in the head

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima man who was allegedly shot and killed by his wife Wednesday morning has been identified as 51-year-old Walter Hansen.

Police say Hansen’s 41-year-old wife called 911 around 8 a.m. Wednesday and said she had just shot her husband.

Hansen was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1000 block of S. 19th Ave. He was rushed to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital where he later died.

His wife was taken into custody on an investigative hold for second-degree murder.

Police are withholding her name until she is formally charged. They said she was cooperating with investigators following the incident.

