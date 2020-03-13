Yakima police: Scammers are pretending to be kidnappers to demand ransom from parents

YAKIMA, Wash. — Scammers are targeting parents in Yakima by telling them their child has been kidnapped, then demanding ransom, according to police.

On Friday, police said they had received several 911 calls from concerned parents saying their child has been kidnapped. The scammers have demanded thousands of dollars in exchange for their child to be returned to them.

Upon further investigation, police learned that all the children that were supposedly kidnapped were actually safe at school.

“Be aware of this scam, do not give money, and call the police if you receive a similar call,” police said.

