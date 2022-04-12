Yakima Police search for 13-year-old runaway last seen on Friday

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A teenage girl who has been missing from her home since Friday is being listed as a runaway by local police who are searching to bring her home.

According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, local law enforcement is searching for a 13-year-old girl named Julianna Ozanne, who they say was last seen on Friday, April 8, 2022.

She was last seen wearing a maroon sweater, baggy blue jeans, and a pair of black & white Vans sneakers.

READ: DNA confirms that woman in viral TikTok is not missing Kennewick girl Sofia Juarez

Ozanne is listed at 5-foot-4, 130 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes, several ear piercings and one nose piercing.

Anyone with information to contribute to this search is urged to contact their local authorities immediately.

You can make contact with the Yakima Police Department by calling 911, or by directly reaching out to Detective M. De Leon at 509-576-6668.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed by Yakima police.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Body of missing Yakima County woman found by her son after widescale search effort

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.