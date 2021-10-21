Yakima man accused of breaking no-contact order to kidnap infant

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are searching for a 30-year-old man accused of kidnapping his 3-month-old son and the boy’s 29-year-old mother, who has a no-contact order against the man for assaulting her earlier this year while she was pregnant.

Rene Baeza is wanted on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of eluding reckless endangerment, and felony violation of a no-contact order in connection with the incident on Tuesday evening.

“This couple has an extensive history of domestic violence,” Capt. Jay Seely said. “The suspect is well known to us. We’ve had many incidents with him regarding domestics with other women.”

Police received a call about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday saying a woman was being held against her will in a car traveling down West Nob Hill Boulevard with her young son and that they may be in danger.

Seely said officers recognized the vehicle described in the 911 call and tried to pull the car over, only to have the driver speed away. The sergeant in charge decided to end the pursuit.

“At the time the sergeant was getting just bits and pieces of information,” Seely said. “He was under the impression it was just a no contact order issue or a parenting issue.”

However, Seely said there was a comment in the notes written by the 911 dispatcher indicating that the man had threatened to kill the child and mother. He said had the sergeant known that information at the time, he would have continued with the pursuit.

“The officers never saw it because it was stacked up with all these other call comments,” Seely said. “They’re constantly updating the call comments, but we don’t expect our officers to be reading that while they’re driving — especially at higher speeds.”

After hours of searching, the police department asked the state to put out an Amber Alert about 3 a.m. Wednesday for the 3-month-old child. While the information appeared online soon after the information was issued, the alert didn’t come through on peoples’ phones until 7:30 a.m.

“My detectives will ask what the delay was because we were all kind of shocked,” Seely said. “It was such a delay, but again, we’re at the mercy of the state and we don’t control that, so we can only request it.”

Police received a phone call that morning from a third party, indicating that the woman and child were found safe in Downtown Yakima and the Amber Alert was cancelled.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Baeza’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Yakima Police Department directly.

