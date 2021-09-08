Yakima police search for missing youth

'They're not safe when they're out running around on the streets'

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Several young people are missing out of Yakima County after running away from home and police are asking for the public’s help to find them.

“These kids — they’re not safe when they’re out running around on the streets,” Yakima Police Sgt. Jake Lancaster said. “Yakima has some violent areas of the city and we have a drug problem here and it’s not safe.”

Police are searching for 15-year-old Arianna Robinson, who ran away Aug. 27 from Ohana Crisis Center, which is located near North 16th Avenue and Hathaway Street in Yakima.

“Ohana is a place where normally wards of the state go,” Lancaster said. “It’s transitional housing for juveniles that don’t live with a legal guardian.”

No one has seen Robinson since she left the facility. KAPP-KVEW reached out to Ohana Crisis Center for comment Tuesday, but did not receive a response.

Authorities are also looking for two brothers — 13-year-old Gabriel Sanchez Munoz and 12-year-old Hector Sanchez Munoz — who went missing Aug. 18 from a foster home in the Toppenish area.

“In these types of situations, we’re really kind of heavily relying on the public to keep their eyes out for these juveniles,” Lancaster said. “If anybody sees these kids that we post on social media, it’s important for them to call so we can try to ensure the safety of the children.”

Lancaster said most runaways return home within a few days and some kids run away frequently. However, he said it’s difficult to predict which kids will run away and to figure out why they choose to do so.

“There’s such a wide variety of children that run away,” Lancaster said. “Some of them are wards of the state. Some of them just get mad at their parents one day and run away and they usually come back, so it’s hard to lump them all together

The latest information on missing juveniles in the area can be found on the Yakima Police Department Facebook page. Anyone with information about Robinson’s disappearance can call YPD at 509-575-3012.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of the Sanchez Munoz brothers can call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500. People can also provide tips to the Washington State Patrol Missing Persons Unit at 1-800-543-5678 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

