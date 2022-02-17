Yakima police search for motive in drive-by shooting that killed a 71-year-old man

Investigators ask neighbors to help by providing surveillance video

by Emily Goodell

UPDATE, 5:43 p.m. — Yakima police are asking for the community’s help in solving a drive-by shooting Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 71-year-old man.

Capt. Jay Seely said investigators learned it was someone inside a dark color sedan who shot the man in the driveway of his home on South Eighth Street by reviewing video from a nearby surveillance camera.

“We believe that obviously they had to come and go from that neighborhood,” Seely said. “And so we think that maybe somebody captured them driving by and then maybe we can take a look at that video and that will help us solve the crime.”

Seely said it’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting or where they came from, but those questions could be answered if they’re able to obtain more surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who lives in the surrounding area and has a security camera should contact the Yakima Police Department by calling 911 or the police station at 509-575-6200.

Seely said investigators have yet to determine a motive in the shooting, but have not seen any indication that the incident was gang-related. However, Seely said they also don’t believe it was random.

“Our victim came out of the residence and contacted a suspect in the car, so we believe based on that information alone, that this may be more of a targeted attack,” Seely said. “But again, this is so early in the investigation and we’re still going to look at all aspects of this case.”

KAPP-KVEW spoke to neighbors in the area, who did not want to be identified, but agreed to share stories about the victim. Neighbors said the 71-year-old man was kind, generous and often willing to lend a helping hand.

People described numerous occasions where they remembered the man walking his dogs around the neighborhood and putting smiles on his neighbors’ faces.

“He was just a really, really good neighbor,” a man living nearby told KAPP-KVEW in an interview.

Authorities are continuing to withhold the victim’s name until his family can be notified. Seely said an autopsy will be scheduled soon.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating the death of a 71-year-old man who was fatally shot Wednesday evening outside his Yakima home.

Someone called 911 about 7:40 p.m. to report gunshots heard near South Eighth and Rainier streets and arriving officers found the man lying in the driveway of his home with gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Emergency responders rendered first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigations, officers reportedly learned a dark color sedan had pulled into the victim’s driveway around the same time the shooting occurred.

Police said the man came out of the house, approached the driver’s side of the car, someone inside the vehicle shot him and then the car drove away.

Investigators plan to canvas the area Thursday to look for video evidence of the incident and of the vehicle believed to be involved in the homicide. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until family members are notified.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Yakima Police Department by calling 911 or the police station at 509-575-6200.

Anonymous tips can be made to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online form on the organization’s website, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded for free.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

