Yakima police search for runaway teens

Runaway incidents are not increasing, but police are posting about them more

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police have asked for the public’s help this week in finding three teens who have run away from home and have not been seen since.

Police are currently searching for 16-year-old Gabriel Farrar, 16-year-old Ryan Chouinard and 15-year-old Jaimey Vargas — all of whom are believed to have recently run away from homes in the Yakima area. Authorities are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 911.

Sgt. Jake Lancaster said it’s unknown if the teens have ever met each other, but that the incidents themselves are unconnected. He said while it seems like a lot of teens running away at one time, it’s not.

“I don’t believe that there’s more runaways now than there has been in the past,” Lancaster said. “I just think we’re doing a better job as a department of getting information out there and asking the public for help.”

Lancaster said the department investigates about one runaway juvenile case every one to two weeks and most of them return home, either of their own accord or after police find them and take them back.

“We’re dealing with, I would say, a fair amount but a lot of times it’s the same children running away,” Lancaster said.

When someone calls the police department to tell them they can’t find a juvenile, officers first have to determine whether to classify them as a runaway juvenile or a missing child.

Lancaster said when a teen runs away from home, they’re entered into a database, which shows officers how many times they’ve had to go look for them and allows outside law enforcement agencies to access the information as well. If they’ve ran away more than once or are considered frequent runaways, they are usually classified as a runaway juvenile in future cases.

That classification also hinges on what parents report when they call and what happened right before they left. If they disappeared under unusual circumstances or are believed to have been taken by someone, they will be classified as missing children and depending on the situation, may have an Amber Alert put out for them.

“If there’s nothing suspicious about it or if they were having a fight at home, an argument with their parents, they weren’t getting along with their parents, it’s more than likely a runaway,” Lancaster said.

Unless it’s a missing child case or the person is believed to be in immediate danger, police don’t usually put identifying information out on social media immediately after the incident is called in.

Lancaster said part of that is because teens often return home on their own or are found quickly by police officers, in which case putting the information out there is unnecessary.

Additionally, if a detective has a lead on where the runaway might be, they don’t want to inadvertently cause the teen to move to a different location by letting them know they’re searching for them.

“If the detective has some leads on where they might be and they can follow up on those, they’ll keep looking for them and check in those places,” Lancaster said. “But when the detective is like, ‘I’m lost and don’t know where to look next,’ that’s when we’ll put it on Facebook.”

If there’s no sign of the teens within a week or two — or less if the detectives hit a dead end in their investigation — Lancaster said they’ll put out the juveniles’ identifying information on Facebook or Twitter.

While most juveniles are found within a few weeks, Lancaster said on rare occasions, they don’t return home. He said if they’re gone for more than 30 days, the juvenile is considered a missing child.

At that point, the police department notifies Washington State Patrol, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other authorities.

