Yakima police search for runaway ward of state who may be headed to Pasco

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Yakima Police Department, Facebook

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 12-year old ward of Washington state escaped a crisis center in Yakima and local authorities believe that she may be headed to the Tri-Cities.

According to a Facebook post by the Yakima Police Department (YPD), the juvenile runaway’s name is Carmen Garcia Norman. The YPD received a tIp that Carmen’s biological mother may be living in Pasco, WA. Therefore, the local police investigators have reason to believe that she may be headed to the Tri-Cities.

Yakima Police did not release any key information regarding her height, weight, etc. However, the image provided shows that she has dark hair with blonde highlights. Please be advised that her hair color may have changed since the photo was taken.

Authorities did not reveal any distinguishable factors about the runaway besides the fact that she ran away from a crises center.

At this point, YPD officers need all of the help they can get finding this young girl. If you have any information that may be of interest in regards to this case, you’re urged to contact the YPD by calling 509-575-6200.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details about this case are announced to the public.

