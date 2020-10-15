Yakima police searching for bike theft suspect

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are searching for a bike theft suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Police said the person in the photos may also be involved in the breaking of a local business’s window.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has information regarding this case should contact Det. Isaac Hernandez at 509-576-6654.

