Yakima police searching for bike theft suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are searching for a bike theft suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
Police said the person in the photos may also be involved in the breaking of a local business’s window.
Anyone who recognizes the person or has information regarding this case should contact Det. Isaac Hernandez at 509-576-6654.
