Yakima Police looking for 16-year-old runaway

Amanda Mason by Amanda Mason

YAKIMA, Wash. Yakima Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Noah Day, a 16-year-old runaway.

As of Thursday, there is no word on the location of Noah. He is described as 5’10”, 125 lbs. with blue eye and brown hair.

YPD said they do not know his last whereabouts and are asking if you see him to call 911.

YAKIMA NEWS:

Union Gap teen injured after crashing on I-82 exit ramp near Zillah

Kennewick Police arrest man suspected of stealing property from Benton PUD

Yakima County vaccine efforts continue during heat wave

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.