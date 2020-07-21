Yakima police see 4 shootings, 2 injured overnight

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating a series of unrelated shootings overnight that left two people injured.

Two shootings occurred Monday evening and two occurred early Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made.

South Eight Street & East Race Street

Police responded about 6 p.m. Monday to reports of a gunshot victim on the ground near Martin Luther King Jr. Park on South 8th Street.

Arriving officers found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers detained a person nearby for questioning, but released them a short while later.

East Chestnut Avenue & Union Street

Less than three hours later, at about 8:30 p.m., officers went to a home near East Chestnut Avenue and Union Street for reports of shots fired.

Officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim reportedly told police he was sitting on the front porch of a house when he heard a car drive by, followed by gunshots and then fell to the ground.

Police said they suspect the shooting was gang-related.

South Sixth Avenue & West Baker Street

Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting near South Sixth Avenue and West Baker Street.

Police said someone had shot at a nearby home and officers recovered about 50 shell casings. No one was injured.

Officers said they believe the shooting was gang-related.

North Sixth Street & East I Street

A short while later, at about 3 a.m., police responded to a shooting near North Sixth Street and East I Street.

Police said bullets struck a house, but no one was injured.

Investigators said they believe the four shootings were unrelated.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments