Yakima Police seek information on separate runaway juveniles

Images courtesy of the Yakima Police Department Local authorities seek more information on Jaimey Vargas (L) and Ryan Chouinard (R), two separate juvenile's who recently were reported missing from their homes.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Officers at the Yakima Police Department (YPD) are currently searching for two runaway juveniles from the area. While their disappearances came within a short span of each other, the two incidents are expected to be separate. Be advised that there is no information linking the two together at this time.

Ryan Chouinard:

The Yakima Police Department is seeking information on a missing 16-year-old male named Ryan Chouinard. According to information from the local authorities, Chouinard ran away from his home on February 24, 2021. He is a fair-skinned teenager listed at approx. 6-foot-1 and roughly 150 lbs.

CASE NUMBER — 21Y007092

Jaimey Vargas:

The Yakima Police Department seeks more information on the whereabouts of teenager Jaimey Vargas. Her family and local law enforcement do not have any leads regarding her location as of Tuesday afternoon. Vargas left her home on February 27, 2021 and there is no indication that she’s contacted home since leaving.

Vargas is only 15 years old and is described as approximately five feet tall. Her estimated weight is approx. 120 lbs.

Local authorities ask that you reach out if you have any information regarding these missing juveniles. If so, you can call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 and cite the Case Numbers provided above.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information once it’s provided by the authorities.

