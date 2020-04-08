Yakima police seeking missing woman

David Mann by David Mann

Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are asking for the pubic’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 48-year-old Jeannie Rushin was last Tuesday, April 7, by a friend who dropped her off near North Sixth Avenue and Gordon Road.

Rushin’s friend reported her missing after she did not return to their prearranged meeting place.

Rushin is about 5-foot-5, 175 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Call 911 if you see her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 509-575-6206.

MISSINGYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 48 year old Jeannie Rushin, who has not been seen since… Posted by Yakima Police Department on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Comments

comments