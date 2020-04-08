Yakima police seeking missing woman
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are asking for the pubic’s help in locating a missing woman.
Police say 48-year-old Jeannie Rushin was last Tuesday, April 7, by a friend who dropped her off near North Sixth Avenue and Gordon Road.
Rushin’s friend reported her missing after she did not return to their prearranged meeting place.
Rushin is about 5-foot-5, 175 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
Call 911 if you see her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 509-575-6206.