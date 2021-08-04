Yakima Police Sergeant, 38, dies in the line of duty

Sergeant Joseph Deccio was a 15-year-veteran with the Yakima Police Department

by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department announced late Tuesday night that 15-year-veteran, Sergeant Joseph Deccio, died in the line of duty after suffering a significant medical episode while on duty.

The Yakima Police Department sent out a statement at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Lieutenant Chad Janis says Sgt. Deccio, 38, was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering a serious medical episode.

Professionals at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital attempted life saving efforts for several hours, but Sgt. Deccio was pronounced deceased.

Sergeant Deccio had an exceptional resume. His 15-year-service for the Yakima Police Department included roles on patrol, Field Training Officer, SWAT-Sniper Team Leader, Field Training Coordinator, School Resource Officer, Sergeant, and Detective Sergeant, according to Lt. Janis.

The 38-year-old also spent time serving as a Corporal in the United States National Guard and was deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom-II as a Calvary Scout with 19-Delta, according to Yakima police.

The Yakima Police Department says details regarding services will be forthcoming.

