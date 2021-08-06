Yakima police set up memorial fund for late officer’s family

Sgt. Joe Deccio remembered as a 'remarkable human being'

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police officers are grieving the loss of Sgt. Joe Deccio, who died Tuesday from a medical emergency while on duty.

“Joe Deccio was a remarkable human being, exceptional police officer, a good friend and a totally dedicated family man,” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said at a press conference Thursday. “This is the first officer who died while on duty in the history of the Yakima Police Department.”

Murray said the 38-year-old detective sergeant was working with the property crimes unit about 2 p.m. when he noticed something was wrong and asked a fellow detective to take him to the hospital.

“When he collapsed, Yakima police officers — Joe’s friends and coworkers — then gave first aid, including CPR, in an effort to revive him,” Murray said.

Medical personnel at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital tried to help Deccio for about four hours and while others were prepared to fly him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, he passed away before they could transport him.

“What we do know is that he had a heart incident and that he was treated at the hospital and they did everything they could to save his life,” Murray said.

The Yakima Police Patrolman’s Association has set up a donation account for Deccio’s family, including his wife, 10-year-old son and 13-year-old son to help them in their time of need.

“Amber Deccio’s life and her sons’ lives were turned upside down in a few hours,” Murray said. “In addition to dealing with the pain and the grief, they’re now going to have to relook at how they live and where they live and how they go on without the sole breadwinner in the household.”

People can donate to the Sgt. Joe Deccio Memorial fund at HomeStreet Bank at 424 E. Yakima Ave., at the Yakima Police Department at 200 S. Third St. or through Venmo by clicking on a QR code on the department’s Facebook page here.

Murray said community members should be wary of potential phone scammers posing as police officers and asking them for donations.

“No one from the Yakima Police Department or any union is going to reach out and proactively try to contact people for funds,” Murray said.

Murray said community members can also leave flowers or notes for the family outside YPD headquarters, where they’ve set up a memorial using Deccio’s detective car.

Deccio worked at YPD for 15 years. In that time, he served as a patrol officer, field training officer, SWAT sniper team leader, field training coordinator, school resource officer, sergeant and detective sergeant.

“In addition to Sergeant Deccio’s service to our community, he honorably served as a member of the armed forces,” police said in a news release. “He was a Corporal in the United States Army National Guard and deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom-II as a 19- Delta Calvary Scout with the 81st Brigade HHC 1-161 Det-1 Scout Platoon.”

Murray said the department called out a peer support team to help officers the night of the incident and is hosting an event Thursday night to provide officers and their families with mental health services.

“We’ve also engaged the services of a psychologist to assist officers who may have provided first aid or been there during this difficult time or are even just having a tough go with this,” Murray said. “It’s paramount to us that we make sure to take care of one another.”

The Lab in Yakima is offering free meals for YPD officers from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Deccio’s honor.

“We are proud of the way you serve our city, and this is a small way we can share in your loss and offer our condolences,” The Lab said in a social media post.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Benton County releases statement on recall of Sheriff Hatcher

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.