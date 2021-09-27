Yakima Police think shooting at Safeway was gang-related

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Local authorities are investigating a potential gang-related shooting that took place outside of a Safeway grocery store on the 2200-block of W Nob Hill Blvd on Saturday night.

According to a memo from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to the Safeway location around 10:30 p.m. on September 25 after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting shots fired at one of the store’s sets of doors.

By the time YPD officers arrived at the scene of the incident, all involved parties had fled the scene of the shooting. However, one of the suspects showed up at Toppenish Regional Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect’s injuries were reported as non-life-threatening, according to Yakima police.

“Patrol officers did a fantastic job of managing what was kind of a chaotic scene,” Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said. “Officers were able to gather video evidence from Safeway’s security video surveillance system and identify all four adult subjects involved in the shooting. In the coming week, we will be working closely with the County prosecutor’s office to arrest those individuals involved and hold them accountable.”

Now, Yakima police officers are looking for any relevant information or tips from the community. If you have something to contribute to this search, please contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1.

You may also submit a tip online with the Yakima County Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or via “P3 Tips” at hhttps://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm.

