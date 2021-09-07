Yakima Police to honor 9/11 victims in upcoming ceremony

by Dylan Carter

Mark Lennihan The Tribute in Light rises behind the Brooklyn Bridge and buildings adjacent to the World Trade Center complex, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014 in New York. The tribute, an art installation of 88 searchlights aiming skyward in two columns, is a remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is hosting a ceremony honoring the victims of the attacks at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001; nearly two decades removed from the terror attack which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 victims.

According to social media posts by the Yakima Police Department, the ceremony is being held on September 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. on the YPD North Lawn (200 S 3rd St, Yakima, WA 98901).

The YPD flyer says the event will be spent “Honoring Those Lives Lost on that Fateful Day.” It will be live-streamed on the YPD Facebook page for the public.

If you need more information on this event, you should contact Lt. Linda Watts at (509) 728-3753.

