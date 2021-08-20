Yakima Pride Parade postponed due to wildfire smoke

by Dylan Carter

NACHES, Wash. — Significant smoke and diminishing air quality has forced event organizers to postpone the 2021 Yakima Pride Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 21. This comes after the event was already postponed to August due to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by Yakima Pride, this decision was made with the health and safety of participants in mind. This event was slated to draw visitors, vendors, sponsors, and supporters from across the region beginning on Saturday morning.

Last year’s festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Air quality across Yakima County has been damaged by smoke from the Schneider Springs Fire. As of Friday afternoon, air quality across the entirety of the county stands at “Unhealthy” or worse.

In the days leading up to the parade’s pre-established date, Yakima Pride announced a handful of vendors and sponsors from across the county. That includes Starbucks, Hop Capital Brewing, Helen House Ellensburg, YWCA Yakima, and Free Mom Hugs.

The parade is not cancelled, it is postponed. That implies the parade organizers will work with sponsors, vendors, and community leaders to find a new date that will work better for all parties involved.

Yakima Pride is a nonprofit organization focused on serving the needs of Central Washington’s LGBTQ+ community. The organization holds events throughout the year to empower the LGBTQ+ community and educate Yakima county.

