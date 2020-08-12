Yakima private school to start school year with in-person classes

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — A private Catholic school in Yakima is planning to start the 2020-21 school year with in-person classes.

St. Joseph Marquette Catholic School announced Tuesday that the face-to-face instruction will involve a “robust” health and safety plan for students and staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which was approved by the Yakima Health District.

A remote livestream learning option will be available for families who feel more comfortable with their child learning from home.

The school also said it received funding from private donors for one-to-one student devices for all students, along with equipment that will allow students learning from home to engage with their teacher and classmates during instructional time throughout the day.

To ensure all of the new technology is up and running by the start of school, the start date for the school year has been pushed to Monday, Sept. 14.

St. Joseph Marquette has a limited number of spaces available in the following grades: Pre-K, Kindergarten and grades 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8.

For more information, call 509-575-5557 or visit www.sjmms.org.

SCHOOL OPENING UPDATE:We are pleased to announce that we are moving forward with our plans for Face-to-Face… Posted by St. Joseph Marquette Catholic School on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Comments

comments