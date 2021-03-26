Yakima Rep. Corry delivers meals to seniors

Corry encourages community to support People For People

YAKIMA, Wash. — State Rep. Chris Corry of Yakima volunteered Thursday with People For People to deliver meals to seniors and is encouraging others to do the same.

“Meals on Wheels is an important program that I don’t think a lot of people know about in our community,” Corry said. “I believe it’s important to highlight the work being done to serve our seniors in normal times and especially during the coronavirus pandemic.”

In addition to delivering meals, People For People operates six dining rooms throughout Yakima County, but they’ve been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Corry said that’s left some seniors in the program more isolated.

“We’re social creatures,” Corry said. “We’re not meant to be locked up in our houses and this virus has unfortunately imposed this on a lot of people that wouldn’t have it that way normally.”

Corry said for some seniors, the meal deliveries may be the only visits they have from other people on a weekly basis.

“For them to be able to have someone that comes in and cares on them and checks on them and is just concerned about their well-being, I think that makes a lot of difference in people’s lives,” Corry said.

People For People offers pick up or delivery of a week’s worth of frozen meals to anyone over 60 years old, for no charge. Anyone wanting to know more about joining the program, volunteering or donating can call the Yakima Meals On Wheels office at 509-426-2601.

