Yakima ‘Rescue Realtor’ donates $100,000 to local animal rescues

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima realtor Amy Maib has donated $100,000 over the past six years to support local animal welfare organizations.

“There are lots of good causes, but animals are voiceless,” Maib said. “If somebody doesn’t speak up for them, then who will?”

Every time Maib makes a sale, she donates a portion of her commission to agencies dedicated to helping animals, including the Yakima Humane Society, where she served as a board member for five years.

“I have been committed to animal rescues long before I became a realtor, so this was a perfect way to put my beliefs into tangible action to help as many animals in the Yakima Valley receive necessary medical care and to find safe, loving forever homes,” Maib said.

Maib is known locally as the “Rescue Realtor” and has put up a large billboard in Yakima thanking her customers for giving her the money needed to make donations to help animals live better, healthier and happier lives.

“It’s an honor to have been able to give back a portion of the blessings I have received in my career thus far,” Maib said. “Every animal deserves to receive the same love they give us.”

Maib lives in Yakima with her three dogs —Tucker, Bella and Hartley — and her rescue cat, Mini. She said she plans to continue donating a portion of each commission to organizations dedicated to animal welfare.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.