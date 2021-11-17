Yakima resident burned, family displaced by overnight fire

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: City of Yakima Fire Department, Facebook

YAKIMA, Wash. — One occupant of a house fire that transpired overnight on Wednesday suffered serious burns to the arm and hands before they were saved by Yakima firefighters.

According to a press release from the Yakima Fire Department, crews were deployed to the 500-block of N 6th Ave around 2:06 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17 for reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived, firefighters recognized the fire involving a single-family home with some residents already evacuated. They told fire crews that someone was still inside the residence, leading them to spring into action and search for him.

Yakima firefighters located the victim and evacuated him out of the building before performing emergency medical measures while an ambulance arrived.

He was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for burns to his hands and arms. No further details regarding his condition have been announced.

Meanwhile, other firefighters closed doors to minimize damage and the spread of fire to the unaffected half of this house. They contained the fire with a response of 17 firefighters who remained on the scene for roughly two hours.

They estimated the total cost of damages at $100,000, and the family was temporarily displaced.

While the cause of this fire is under investigation, Yakima firefighters want to remind community members that closing bedroom doors before going to sleep can reduce fire growth and limit property damage in the event of an emergency like this one.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

