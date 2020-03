Yakima restaurant offers free sack lunches for elderly people

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima restaurant offering free sack lunches to elderly people in need of a meal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meraki Creations, located at 1510 Summitview Ave, made the announcement via Facebook.

The restaurant is open for takeout only. Temporary hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Customers are asked to call ahead at 509-833-3004 to request a sack lunch or place an order.

