Yakima River Canyon bighorn sheep herd faces pneumonia outbreak

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is trying to minimize the damage of a pneumonia outbreak among bighorn sheep in the Yakima River Canyon area.

Researchers have found no effective treatment or vaccine for pneumonia in bighorn sheep, which has been taking its toll on herds across the state for decades.

“Once it’s there, it just persists and there’s really no easy way to get it out,” regional wildlife manager Scott McCorquodale said.

McCorquodale said the outbreaks are cyclical and while the virulence of each strain varies, they usually see a number of sheep of all ages die quickly.

“You eventually get to a point where adults may carry the organism but they’re not sort of your sick ones anymore,” McCorquodale said.

However, McCorquodale said the lambs that are born during outbreaks can get the infection from their mothers and will often die. He said that leaves a herd with fewer lambs and fewer adult sheep able to reproduce.

“That’s kind of where we’re at in the Yakima River Canyon; the adults generally aren’t all that afflicted, but we have very poor lamb crops,” McCorquodale said.

McCorquodale said without intervention, the herd could disappear over time if more adults and lambs die from pneumonia and the surviving adults are too old to reproduce. He said that’s why wildlife officials are trying to prevent further spread with the experimental “test and cull” method.

Researchers now believe that outbreaks are not caused by a large number of sheep spreading around the bacteria that causes pneumonia, but by a small number of sheep that shed the organism at a greater rate than others.

The test and cull method involves gathering all the members of a herd together, tagging them to identify them and then taking samples for testing in order to figure out which of the sheep are spreading the bacteria around.

“You have a very small number of shedders, you go out and — because of the identifying marks — you can remove those animals and that has the potential to clear the infection from the population,” McCorquodale said.

However, McCorquodale said the best way to deal with an outbreak is to try to stop it from happening in the first place. He said one way to do that is to try and keep bighorn sheep away from domestic sheep and domestic goats, which can carry the bacteria that cause pneumonia.

“We are more than happy to work with small hobby farmers,” McCorquodale said. “We have sometimes tested people’s sheep if they wanted us to or are willing to let us do that.”

McCorquodale said wildlife officials can also help people to evaluate their barrier fencing and determine how to best keep the domestic animals from interacting with the wildlife.

“Prevention is really the game here if you can do it,” McCorquodale said.

The South Central Region 3 office, which serves Benton, Franklin, Kittitas and Yakima counties can be reached by email at TeamYakima@dfw.wa.gov or by phone at 509-575-2740.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Volcano Watch: Oregon geologists keep close eye on ground movement in Three Sisters volcanic region

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.