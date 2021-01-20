Yakima Salvation Army to host free drive-thru food giveaway Wednesday

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Yakima Salvation Army

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Salvation Army is holding a free, drive-thru food distribution event Wednesday at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or until supplies run out — community members can enter through Gate 5 and wait in line to receive a free box of frozen meals, bottled beverages and face masks. There are no eligibility requirements and everyone is welcome.

Organizers said they plan to distribute more than 750 boxes; each box can feed a family of four for two to three days.

This is the third large-scale food distribution event held by Yakima Salvation Army in the past year.

