Yakima School District clarifies COVID-19 guidelines for sports, performing arts

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — With the 2021-22 school year approaching, Yakima School District (YSD) officials clarified their rules for extracurricular activities like youth sports and performing arts per the Washington Department of Health’s guidelines.

According to YSD officials, each of the following rules must be followed as it pertains to school-related and sponsored activities.

Students must wear masks during indoor Physical Education classes. This includes a mask requirement for coaches, teachers, students, and staff — Regardless of vaccination status – While doing weight training or participating in class.

Masks are not required for athletes participating in outdoor activities and athletic events. Students are not required to wear masks while participating in high-contact indoor sports so long as they are fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID test beforehand. However, masks are encouraged for athletes practicing indoors. Masking is fully required when they are not practicing or competing.

Yakima schools will be required to provide access to COVID-19 screening tests for unvaccinated students, coaches, trainers, etc.

Coronavirus guidelines are much more strict for students participating in the performing arts. Universal masking is required by all students and staff performing or partaking in school plays, concerts, and other applicable activities.

Musicians are even required to wear masks while performing. These mask requirements pertain to singers, woodwind, brass, speech, debate, and theatre performers. Additionally, three feet of distance is required between artists so long as the performance space permits it.

