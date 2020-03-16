Yakima School District closing all schools on Monday

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima School District will now close on Monday instead of Tuesday.

The district said the change is to “enforce social distancing due to COVID-19.” Schools were expected to close on the day the governor’s executive order went into effect.

Starting on Tuesday, breakfast and lunch will be available at all school parking lots between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The student must be present to get the food.

Child care will start on March 23 for first responders and healthcare providers. Work credentials must be sent to responderschildcare@yakimaschools.org.

Right now, the school district cannot provide “formal extended learning opportunities equitably to all students.” The district said they will maintain a list of learning activities on their website.

If your child has medication at the school, a member of the school’s health services will be contacting you.

