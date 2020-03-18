Yakima School District consolidating food services for some schools

Matt Reyes by Matt Reyes

The Yakima School District will not be holding food services for some schools due to low numbers.

According to the Yakima School District’s website:

“Food Services Update for Service starting 3-18-20: We are going to consolidate some sites based on low numbers today at those sites. Meals will no longer be available for pick up at Stanton Academy, Discovery Lab School or Yakima Online. Please go to any of our 20 other schools to pick up meals. Thank you.”

The District has closed through at least Friday, April 24, 2020 to enforce social distancing due to COVID-19.

Grab and Go food will be available on weekdays in the parking lots at YSD Schools between the hours of 10:30 am and 12:30 pm for youth ages 1-18, and active students age 19-21 with special education services. Each sack of food will contain one lunch and one breakfast per day. Your child must be present to receive food.

Go to www.YakimaSchools.org/ COVID-19 for up to date information.

Comments

comments