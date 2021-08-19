Yakima School District hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Clinics held at back-to-school events, but open to the community

by Emily Goodell

Credit: David Snyder

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima School District is hosting mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its back-to-school open houses to provide an opportunity for parents and their children to get vaccinated.

All clinics will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and while they’re geared toward students and their families, anyone in the community age 12 or older can come by to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

People wanting to get the first dose at a mobile clinic can recieve their second dose when the clinic returns. Anyone needing their second dose needs to have their vaccine card with them indicating they’ve already received the first Pfizer dose.

The Yakima School District will have mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following back-to-school open houses:

Monday, Aug. 23 Lewis and Clark Middle School at 1114 W. Pierce St. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Davis High School at 212 S. 6th Ave. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 Barge Lincoln Elementary School at 219 E. I St. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 Washington Middle School at 510 S. 9th St. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26 Eisenhower High School at 611 S. 44th Ave. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2 Stanton Academy at 802 River Rd. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



No appointment is required, but pre-registration is encouraged. More information about registration is available here. Students who are not yet 18 years old will need their parent or guardian to sign a release form and have a hard paper copy with them at the mobile clinic in order to receive the vaccine.



The clinics are being held in partnership with the Yakima Health District, Yakima Valley Emergency Management, Columbia Safety and the Yakima CVC Mobile Teams.

For more information contact the Yakima School District’s COVID-19 response team at ysd-covid19responseteam@ysd7.org.

