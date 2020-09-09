Yakima School District to begin free meal distribution for all students

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima School District will begin distributing free meals to all students ages 18 and under starting Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The school district says students will be asked to bring their student ID cards when picking up the meals.

Pickup times will be Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

School facilities are closed to non-employees, so students are asked to not linger on school grounds.

All persons must wear face coverings to pick up meals.

Click here for a list of meal pickup sites.