Yakima School District: Villanueva, Beckett in lead during November election

YAKIMA, Wash. — Results for the Nov. 2 election have just been posted for candidates running for positions in the Yakima School District.

For Director Position 1, Graciela P. Villanueva has held the position for 10 years. She is currently ahead with 55.56% of the votes. Her challenger, Kenton Gartrell, believes that Democrats are pushing an agenda. He has 43.74% of the votes.

Only 0.7% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 5,268.

For Director Position 2, Ryan Beckett is challenging Donald Joseph Davis Jr. who was appointed nearly six years ago.

Beckett said it’s time to focus on academics and in a hyper-sensitive and polarized political climate, we should celebrate diversity and promote inclusion “without succumbing to cynical political theories that segregate and divide.”

He leads with 66.87% of the vote while Davis Jr. currently has 32.28%.

Only 0.86% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 5,261.

This is an ongoing story and it will be updated accordingly.

