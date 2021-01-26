Yakima schoolchildren donate to wildfire relief by learning math

YAKIMA, Wash. — Education and innovation go hand in hand. There’s no way to properly educate children without taking use of the developing technology available to educators and the Yakima School District has found a way to integrate virtual learning with philanthropy to teach young students the importance of giving back to their community.

Children from Whitney Elementary and Ridgeview Elementary in Yakima are donating to their local Red Cross using virtual currency acquired by completing math problems.

Yakima schoolchildren have been using Imagine Math — A computer program designed to assist with teaching math to kids — to earn “THINK Points.” These points are gained when students complete a certain number of math problems. These “THINK Points” can be used to donate to charities throughout the U.S.

During the wildfires that ravaged the Pacific Northwest and the West Coast as a whole, students donated “THINK Points” to relief groups. Participants included students from over 160 school districts in Washington, California, Oregon and Alaska.

Of more than 160 school districts, the top eight were selected to donate their points to local Red Cross Wildlife Relief Fund. Amongst those were Whitney and Ridgeview elementary, beating out dozens of other schools for their intense commitment to philanthropy and mastery of mathematics.

According to the Yakima School District, Whitney and Ridgeview students ranked top-three in “usage, lessons attempted, and lessons passed within Imagine Math.”

School representatives, including the schoolchildren who achieved this feat, will award their donations to the Red Cross virtually on Thursday, January 28 at 1:00 p.m. PST.

