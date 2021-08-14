Yakima schools prep for fall return amid latest COVID-19 wave

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima School District is working to prepare parents and students for the upcoming school year, as they return to in-person learning amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Due to the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitals across the state are at capacity, including Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Hospital officials announced Tuesday they were running out of beds and patients were having to stay in the emergency room for upwards of 24 hours while they waited for a room to open up.

State health officials attribute the increase in cases and hospitalizations to the spread of highly contagious Delta variant, which has become the dominant strain circulating statewide.

“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are accelerating across the state of Washington, demonstrating the delta variant’s potential to unravel our hard-fought progress toward recovery,” state health officials said in a news release Friday.

The latest updates from the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, state Department of Health and Gov. Jay Inslee’s office show no change in the state’s plan to return k-12 student to full-time, in-person learning for the 2021–22 school year.

“We recognize that the pandemic — the way that the Delta variant is hitting — that we could switch back into any number of scenarios, so we’re preparing,” Yakima School District Superintendent Trevor Greene said.

Greene said schools will hold open houses starting next week to help prepare students and parents for the first day of school on Aug. 25. All elementary schools offering kindergarten classes will be holding a “Kinder Academy” for new kindergarteners from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 17 and 18.

Students will be able to meet teachers and staff, learn about their school and get familiar with classroom routines in a small setting. The elementary, middle and high schools are having their own Back to School Open House events between Aug. 18 and Sept. 2.

A detailed list of schools and their open house dates can be found here. Several of the open houses will also include a community-based mobile vaccine clinic for anyone interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, including:

August 18 – Franklin Middle School

August 18 – MLK Elementary School

August 23 – Davis High School

August 23 – Lewis & Clark Middle School

August 24 – Barge Lincoln Elementary School

August 25 – Washington Middle School

August 26 – Eisenhower High School

September 2 – Stanton Academy

Face masks mandatory indoors, physical distancing recommended

Greene said part of the open house includes going over the state’s current guidelines for COVID-19 precautions in K-12 schools. All school personnel, students and visitors must wear a face mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, but are not required to wear a mask when outside.

“That is something that I take comfort in, is knowing that we are taking precautions to keep students safe,” Greene said.

State health issues updated their guidelines Tuesday to include specific guidelines for sports and performing arts activities. More information about what those rules will look like in the Yakima School District can be found here.

While state health officials still recommend students stay three feet apart, they have relaxed the rules to ensure physical distancing requirements do not prevent students from being able to return to in-person learning.

Maintain physical distance of three feet or more between students in classroom settings to the degree possible and reasonable, that allows for full-time, in-person learning for all

students. A school’s ability to do so will depend on students’ ages, developmental and physical abilities, and available space. — Washington State Department of Health K-12 COVID-19 Requirements for Summer 2021

The Yakima School District will continue to provide full-time, online learning opportunities for K-12 students and will work with families to explore their learning options for the upcoming year.

“If your family is not comfortable coming back and participating in in-person learning, there is that option for all grades,” Yakima School District Chief Communications Officer Kirsten Fitterer said.

COVID-19 vaccination not required for students, teachers

The state is not requiring students or teachers to be fully vaccinated in order to return to school. However, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday asking him to change that.

“I am strongly encouraging you to issue an executive order requiring all employees working in public K–12 schools to get their vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, consistent with the order you issued on August 9 for state employees and licensed healthcare providers,” Reykdal said in the letter.

Reykdal said mandating vaccination for school employees will help keep students and teachers safe, as well as reduce the possibility that COVID-19 will disrupt schools again. Furthermore, he said:

With the continued increase in cases of COVID-19 across our state due to the highly contagious Delta variant, students losing precious time learning in-person with their educators and peers because of quarantine or, potentially, school building closures is a real threat. Especially after a year and a half of remote and hybrid learning, a continuity of in-person instruction will be more important this year than ever.

The Yakima School District will provide optional COVID-19 testing for staff members, students — with parent permission — and their families.

Free school supplies, low-cost childhood immunizations and sports physicals

After five years of planning and preparation, the Yakima School District will be able to provide free school supplies to elementary, middle and high school students. Parents and guardians will not have to pick up supply costs or go through lists of needed items.

Instead, schools and their community partners will provide the supplies, which will be given out to students as needed for different classes.

“We know that not everybody is at the same socioeconomic level and it is our commitment to provide support to all of our students,” Greene said.

The district has also partnered with Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic to provide low-cost childhood immunizations and sports physicals at a mobile clinic starting next week. The clinic will be located beside the Student and Family Center at the Yakima School District office, 105 N. 4th Ave. in Yakima.

The mobile clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 and 26, and is open to all YSD students. Appointments are preffered and can be made by calling 509-225-3389. Walk-in visits will be allowed as time permits.

Childhood immunizations — which do not include the COVID-19 vaccine —are $5 per child; a parent or guardian must be present and have the child’s current immunization records with them. Sports physicals are $10 per child.

Yakima School District to launch all-in-one platform Aug. 18 to communicate with parents

On Aug. 18, the Yakima School District is launching a new all-in-one communication platform called Parent Square in order to improve communication with parents. The app can send out mass notifications and urgent alerts with two-way communication, give parents a look at what’s coming up in the school calendar and send them notifications about their student’s attendance.

“It’ll pull up your kids and tell you what’s happening with each child for that day, whether it be from the classroom perspective,the school perspective or the district perspective,” Fitterer said.

Parents can direct message with teachers and chat with two-way translation. They can also use the app to sign forms and permission slips, sign up for volunteering or parent-teacher conferences.

More information on the Parent Square app can be found here.

