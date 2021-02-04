Yakima schools won’t allow students to remain home without transferring

Students who aren't ready to return to school in-person must transfer to a virtual school.

Dylan Carter by Emily Goodell, Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima School District (YSD) has officially approved a hybrid learning model to bring Yakima schools back for part-time in-person learning. However, there is a catch for students and families that don’t feel quite ready given the difficulties imposed by the pandemic.

Most school districts are giving parents and families an opportunity to continue distance learning if they feel more safe doing so. This will not be the case under the jurisdiction of the Yakima School District.

Instead of providing that option, students who aren’t prepared for part-time, in-person learning will be forced to transfer to Discovery Lab for students from Kindergarten to Fifth Grade and Yakima Online for students in grades six through 12.

RELATED: Yakima Health District works on school reopening plan

Once this transition takes effect, the distance learning model will reach its conclusion. That means that it’s either hybrid learning or online school for Yakima schoolchildren.

On Tuesday, the Yakima Health District decided that it is not in favor of full-time, in-person learning, but does approve of a hybrid-learning model. Most students will carry on at their normal schools without a car, but students who are at-risk or have family members who are at-risk will be forced to transfer schools.

YSD released the following statement in regards to their decision:

“There is no situation, outside of complete isolation at home, that will eliminate the risk of COVID-19 risk transmission entirely. There will always be a level of risk for COVID-19 exposure while out in public. This is why each family will need to make their own decision about whether or not to return their students back to in-person learning. Every family member will have the option to keep their students at home and continue in virtual learning.”

RELATED: Washington House passes graduation waiver measure

Online school programs like Discovery Lab and Yakima Online can provide students with pathways to learn, but the model is totally different. Much of the work is in a similar model to online college courses where study materials are provided, but it’s up to students and their families to figure out the rest.

Only three teachers are currently assigned to Yakima Online for students ranging from Sixth to 12th grade. However, YSD officials say they will assign staffing once they know how many people will participate in these online programs.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information once it is provided.

RELATED: Yakima Valley College will stay virtual-only through August

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.