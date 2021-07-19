UPDATE: Selah teen hurt after semi-truck struck her Mini Cooper on I-82 in Yakima

by Dylan Carter

UPDATE at 3:41 p.m. on 7/19: WSP Troopers released a memo with further details regarding the crash on I-82 in Yakima on Monday.

According to the memo, a semi-truck driven by a 63-year-old man from British Columbia was headed eastbound on I-82 at the same time as a 16-year-old girl from Selah. The semi-truck driver improperly switched lanes and collided with the teenager’s 2005 MINI Cooper. As a result, her car left the roadway and rolled into the median.

WSP Troopers say that the young woman was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for her injuries. Her condition has not been announced, but Trooper Thorson previously confirmed that her injuries are not life-threatening.

The semi-truck driver is being charged with improper lane usage. Authorities confirm that impairment from drugs or alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

YAKIMA, Wash. — State Troopers are on the scene of an injury collision near milepost 31 on the eastbound lane of I-82 after a semi-truck and a passenger car collided around Noon on Monday.

According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, who oversees District 3 (Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin Counties), the crash took place near the Yakima River. One land of the roadway was blocked because of the collision.

Traffic alert in Yakima: Troopers are on scene of a semi vs passenger car, minor injury crash on I-82 near MP 31, eastbound. This is near the Yakima River and one lane is blocked at this time. The semi trailer is fully loaded with cedar wood. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/L6qgbcHjI3 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) July 19, 2021

First responders were on the scene of the crash assessing the situation and providing aid wherever it’s needed. The semi-trailer was fully loaded with cedarwood, according to WSP officials.

Trooper Thorson says that it was only a minor injury crash, meaning the injuries sustained are not life-threatening. However, authorities are on the scene investigating the nature of the accident and cleaning up, so drivers must use caution while commuting through the area.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

