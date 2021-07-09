Yakima sewer pipe replacement closes portion of 20th Avenue through next week

YAKIMA, Wash. — Starting on Monday, July 12, a section of 20th Ave will be closed down through the week for an emergency sewer pipe replacement project being implemented by the city.

According to an alert issued by the City of Yakima, the project will close 20th Ave from Nob Hill Boulevard to West Prasch Avenue; which is roughly one city block. Authorities expect the closure to last through the week and potentially into next weekend depending on a number of factors.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through the block if necessary. City officials are working to make sure that access to homes and businesses on the block won’t be disrupted by the pipe replacement project.

However, the closure could impact scheduled refuse collection over the next several days. If you need to contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division due to this conflict, you can do so at (509) 575-6005.

The work schedule is being made flexible based on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies. If you need further information, you can contact Wastewater/Stormwater Operations Superintendent Marc Cawley at (509) 594-8388.

