Yakima shed fire claims lives of one child, one adult

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two people died in the West Valley of Yakima on Friday morning in an apparent shed fire. Sources close to the situation say that one of the two fatalities was a child.

The fire allegedly took place down an unnamed road off of the 7600 block of Ahtanum Rd between S. 74th Ave. and S. 78th Ave. According to County Fire Marshall Chris Pedersen, the shed caught fire around 8:30 a.m.

Sources at the Yakima Valley Coronor’s Office say that one victim was an adult and the other victim was a child. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determined more specifics causes of death.

The source of the fire has not been determined at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. According to Marshall Pedersen, firefighters remained on location to fight the fire, which sustained due to an abundance of hay under the shed.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

