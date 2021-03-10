Yakima Speedway may close for good after 62 years

Owner sold portion of race track property to Papé Machinery

After 62 years of stock car races, the Yakima Speedway will not be operating in 2021 and may be closing down for good.

YAKIMA, Wash. — After 62 years of stock car races, the Yakima Speedway will not be operating in 2021 and may be closing down for good.

Property owner Ted Pollock said he declined to renew the race track’s lease after selling 16 acres of the more than 45-acre property to Papé Machinery, which includes a portion of the race track.

Pollock said while he had planned to renew the lease with the Yakima Speedway, he now only owns part of the race track and no longer has the authority to lease the whole venue.

“There’s no way of making it work at the race track,” Pollock said. “If there was any way to make it work, I would have done it.”

With the financial difficulties presented by the pandemic, Pollock said selling a portion of the property was necessary. He said Papé Machinery made an offer about a month ago and he accepted.

Pollock has been working to sell the property for several years. When the pandemic hit and the race track was unable to hold events, Pollock said he decreased the rent amount to allow the operators the flexibility to reopen when COVID-19 restrictions allowed.

While some restrictions are easing up, Pollock said it’s unlikely things will get back to normal enough for the race track to pack the stadium, which the operators would need to do in order for them to be able to go back to paying the full rent amount.

Yakima Speedway operator Doug Betteral said they had planned to take advantage of the slowly easing COVID-19 restrictions to hold limited-capacity stock car races, yards sales and other events throughout the 2021 season.

Last year, the entire season was cancelled, with the exception of the 2020 Fall Classic, which Betteral held despite the state’s restrictions on large gatherings.

“I ran the Fall Classic four or five months ago against the wishes of the state simply because I was trying to save the Speedway and I disagreed with what they were doing,” Betteral said. “Of course, they fined me and asked me to stop the event, which I didn’t do, and I’m still in court battle with those people right now.”

Betteral said the strong likelihood that they will not be able to operate this year — or not ever again — is a “crushing blow” to the community. He said the closure of the Yakima Speedway takes away recreational opportunities at a time where people are searching for things to do and takes away a vital part of the local racing community.

Additionally, Betteral said with no more events at the race track, the city will lose tourism revenue.

“What about all the gas stations and the motels and the restaurants and places that make money from racing here in town? It’s been here for 62 years,” Betteral said.

When Betteral learned the lease would not be renewed for 2021, he began looking at other options to continue operations at the race track. Betteral said he’s hoping to come to some sort of agreement between Pollock, Pape Machinery and the Yakima Speedway that would allow racers to at least have one more season this year.

Betteral said he’s asked Papé Machinery if they would allow the Speedway to continue using the portion of the race track they own until they begin developing the property in November. He said he plans to follow up with them again Wednesday morning.

If that doesn’t work, Betteral said they could raise money and find investors willing to help purchase the remaining acreage on the property, which would include most of the race track.

“With some financial help, we could continue racing there by just altering the track a little bit,” Betteral said.

Betteral said they could then develop the surrounding area and potentially put in a small business park that would produce enough revenue to maintain operations at the race track.

