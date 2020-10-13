Yakima Speedway operator fined $2,500 after hosting events

AP News by AP News

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state regulators have fined Yakima Speedway operator Doug Bettarel $2,500 after fans were allowed to attend an auto-racing event earlier this month that officials say violated state coronavirus prevention rules.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the state Liquor and Cannabis Board delivered the public-safety violation notice to B and B Speedway Promotions last week.

Yakima County does not allow gatherings of more than five people. Bettarel estimated that about 2,500 people attended the weekend events.

The violation did not result in a liquor license suspension. Bettarel was told he could face an emergency suspension and criminal charges if public events continue at the track.

