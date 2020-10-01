Yakima Speedway racers to do #EmilyShuffleChallenge to benefit domestic violence victims

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — After months of not being able to hold races due to COVID-19 concerns, the Yakima Speedway is hosting the 33rd annual Fall Classic this weekend, with practice sessions on Friday and the competition Saturday and Sunday .

It’s still unclear if fans will be able to watch from the stands, but they will be invited down to the front stretch of the track Friday night after practice sessions are over to do the #EmilyShuffleChallenge.

The challenge was created by the family of Emily Harris Escamilla, who was killed by her husband Jan. 24 in their Selah home. In the months after she was killed, thousands of dollars were donated to the YWCA of Yakima in her name.

Emily’s father, Brian Harris, posted a video of her on the beach with her daughter, doing her trademark dance: the Emily Shuffle. The post inspired family friends to turn Emily’s childhood dance into a social media challenge to raise awareness of domestic violence and elicit donations to the YWCA of Yakima.

#emilyshufflechallange This is Emily's last Emily Shuffle…. #emilyshufflechallange tag, share, like, post your own #emilyshufflechallange video. You have some free time!!! Posted by Live Like Emily on Thursday, March 26, 2020

“She had a heart of gold,” said Brad Kuhlmann, who works with the JT Racing22 team. “I know for a fact that she’s looking down and smiling.”

Kuhlmann said he’d met Emily several times and has been good friends with her parents for years.

“Brian called me up one day right after she was murdered and he said, ‘Is there a way you can help?'” Kuhlmann said.

Kuhlmann said he planned to do the challenge in April at the 53rd annual Apple Cup, but had to postpone due to COVID-19 restrictions. He said the plan is to have everyone do the dance — with social distancing — at 6 p.m. Friday, after the last practice session ends.

“They’re going to open the gates so the fans and anyone who would like to participate will be able to come down to the front stretch and do the shuffle with us,” Kuhlmann said.

All the donations will be collected in a bucket at the Yakima Speedway and then taken next week to be presented to the YWCA of Yakima. Kuhlmann said anyone with questions can message him on the Kuhlmann Racing NoSlo MotorSports page on Facebook.

“If we can help one lady with this, then our job’s been done,” Kuhlmann said.

