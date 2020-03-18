Yakima state basketball tournament attendee tests positive for COVID-19

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced Tuesday that a person tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the WIAA Basketball State Tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome on March 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Health officials said person tested positive in Kitsap County after showing symptoms of the virus. All close contacts have been identified and contacted by the Kitsap County Health Department.

“There is no need for people in attendance to self-quarantine, however, out of an abundance of caution, we are asking individuals who were at the basketball tournament during this time frame to self-monitor for symptoms through March 21, 2020,” the Yakima Health District said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 commonly include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most people with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms, but some people may get sicker and require hospitalization.

Those who are at the highest risk of more severe symptoms include those older than 60, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions.

If you experience fever, cough and shortness of breath call your primary care provider. Your primary care provider will determine if you need to obtain COVID-19 testing and will give guidance on how to self-manage symptoms at home.

