Yakima’s State Fair Park Holiday Light Fest extended through December 20

The holiday celebration adds additional dates to accommodate the massive turnout.

Historic barns are decorated with red and green lights as part of the Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park (Image courtesy of Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW)

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima has been such a success that organizers decided to extend the event.

Originally, the event was meant to last nine days through December 6. However, event organizers decided that an extra four days would do it justice after Washingtonians poured out in droves to take in the holiday magic.

Now, the Holiday Light Fest will run once again from Thursday, December 17 through Sunday, December 20.

Two evenings during the event were used to give back to the community. Wags to Riches and Yakima Humane Society were each presented with $1,739 checks from proceeds on November 30. Then on December 1, 177 toys and $1,902 were donated to the Salvation Army.

A slide show captures some of the more than 20 miles of lights transforming State Fair Park into a winter wonderland each evening through Sunday, Dec. 6, during the drive-thru Holiday Light Fest. pic.twitter.com/9JgiUrvKtk — City of Yakima (@CityofYakima) December 4, 2020

State Fair president and CEO Kathy Kramer is elated with the positive results and community engagement during this event.

“We were honored to use the Holiday Light Fest event to help these organizations, and we truly thank the community for their generosity and participation in these two community give-back nights,” Kramer said.

The event consists of 12 holiday-themed scenes over nearly 20 miles of lights and attractions. One of the more popular portions of the event is a visit to the North Pole, where event-goers can Santa and two of his reindeer: Dasher and Comet.

Admission costs $10 per vehicle and $20 for busses/limousines. This is a great opportunity to bring the Yakima community together and celebrate the holiday season safely.

