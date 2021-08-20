Yakima strip mall significantly damaged in structure fire

by Dylan Carter

Yakima Fire Department

YAKIMA, Wash. — A strip mall in Yakima was significantly damaged on Thursday afternoon after it caught fire and sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

According to a news release issued by the Yakima Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 6530 Nob Hill Blvd just before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19. Upon arriving, they discovered heavy smoke coming from one of the units at the strip mall.

After identifying the source of the fire, Yakima firefighters were able to extinguish it within a half-hour of arriving at the scene. Unfortunately, the unit sustained serious damages in the process. Yakima fire officials estimate that the structure, valued at $1 million, suffered $300,000 in fire damage.

Beyond YFD crews, firefighters from East Valley, West Valley, Gleed, and Yakima County Fire District No. 5 responded to the strip mall and assisted with firefighting efforts. Thanks to their prompt response, no one was injured in this incident.

Additionally, the cause of the fire has not yet been identified. No further details on that front have been revealed at this time.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed by the authorities.

